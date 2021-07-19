Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $12,446,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $8,256,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Shares of SCOAU stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Scion Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.