Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

