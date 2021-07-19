Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA opened at $18.32 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.