Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,578 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hub Group worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 226,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

HUBG stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

