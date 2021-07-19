Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 2,856.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sotera Health worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

