Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

