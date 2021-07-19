Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $225.87 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.59.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $318,045.00. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.