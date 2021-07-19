Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $5.53 Million in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WLK opened at $83.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.07.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.