Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114,539 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

LOW stock opened at $196.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.88 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

