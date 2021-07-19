Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $5.69 Million Investment in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 571,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 5.41% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,837,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIII opened at $9.74 on Monday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.