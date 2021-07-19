Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 61,116 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 977.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

