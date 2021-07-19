Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 154,400 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ACV Auctions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACVA stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,181,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

