Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $31.20 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

