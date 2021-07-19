Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,067 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $6,091,573. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $419.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

