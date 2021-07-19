Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 179,690 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,690 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of 21Vianet Group worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNET. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

VNET stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.