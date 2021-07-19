Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 256,011 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,514 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 256,011 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

LUV stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.