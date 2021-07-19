Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,567 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

