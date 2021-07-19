Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,562 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,452 shares of company stock valued at $33,405,265. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

