Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 229,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after buying an additional 722,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

