Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 26,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $6,737,971.62. Insiders have sold a total of 740,246 shares of company stock valued at $179,848,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $250.82 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

