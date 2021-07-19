Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.68 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.66. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 955,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £242.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.