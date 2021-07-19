Scotiabank Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.22.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$25.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.46 and a 1-year high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.