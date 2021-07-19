Scotiabank Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$124.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.78.

GIB.A stock traded down C$2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$112.45. 181,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,762. CGI has a 1-year low of C$80.29 and a 1-year high of C$116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

