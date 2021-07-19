Scrypta Market Cap Tops $146,366.94 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $146,366.94 and approximately $38.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022930 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,430,732 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,732 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

