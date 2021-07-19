Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Sold by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP decreased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital Management comprises approximately 2.7% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Run Capital LP owned 0.30% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCU traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,134. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

SCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

