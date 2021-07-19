SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

