Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

KWR opened at $228.65 on Monday. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $170.31 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

