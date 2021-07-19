Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.