Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $26.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $377.14 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

