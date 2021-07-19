Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

