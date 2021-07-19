Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

EOSE stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

