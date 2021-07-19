Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Searchlight Minerals stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Searchlight Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

