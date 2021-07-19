SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

