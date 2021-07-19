Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.55

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 33097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

