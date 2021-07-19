Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.55

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 33097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)
SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.
