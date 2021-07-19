Secret Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Secret has a total market cap of $58.68 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00442193 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.01433904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,859,632 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.