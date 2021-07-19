Selfkey Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00777763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

