SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.