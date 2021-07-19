Semux Trading 64.3% Lower Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 62.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Semux has traded down 64.3% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $73,956.15 and approximately $255.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

