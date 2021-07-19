Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186,454.74

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $186,454.74 and approximately $25,238.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.56 or 0.00776889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentinel Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

