Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $20.91 million and $249,645.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00777763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

