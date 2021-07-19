ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce $100.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $395.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.88 million, with estimates ranging from $399.00 million to $408.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

