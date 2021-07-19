SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.85. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 100,808 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

