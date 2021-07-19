SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 0.6% This Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $100,560.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,828.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.65 or 0.05918684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.15 or 0.01356359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00371024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00137151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00615594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.00388077 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00296376 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

