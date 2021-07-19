Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

