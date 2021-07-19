Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $69.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
