ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Wang expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

SWAV stock opened at $169.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,691 shares of company stock valued at $28,586,900. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

