Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 935,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

