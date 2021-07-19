Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Increases By 25.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DWEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,626,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,407,000 after purchasing an additional 233,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWEQ traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91.

