Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Rises By 26.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. AGL Energy has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.