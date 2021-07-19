Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 29.2%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALMTF opened at $0.76 on Monday. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

