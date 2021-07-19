Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 28.2%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE AIV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
