Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 28.2%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

